What officers need to know about their rights during internal investigations

By Bridget Truxillo, Esq.

Internal affairs investigations are stressful under the best of circumstances. Officers are often questioned about high-stakes incidents while navigating complex rules, internal policies and legal obligations — sometimes without clear guidance on what rights they retain during the process.

One critical and often misunderstood issue is this: What happens when an agency’s internal affairs practices fail to comply with state law?

A recent case highlights why officers must understand that internal policy — or the lack of one — does not override statutory rights, and why early legal guidance can be essential.

The core issue: When required policy doesn’t exist

In this case, an officer was subjected to an internal affairs investigation in which body-worn camera (BWC) footage was being used as evidence against him. State law required the agency to have a policy governing an officer’s access to BWC footage when that footage is relied upon during an internal investigation.

The problem? The agency had no such policy in place.

Despite the statutory requirement, the internal affairs investigator refused to allow the officer to review the BWC footage before questioning him. The officer was expected to give a statement without access to evidence that was central to the investigation.

This was not a discretionary decision — it was a failure to comply with state law.

Why this matters more than officers realize

Internal affairs interviews are not casual conversations. Statements given during these interviews can determine discipline, termination, decertification or future employment prospects.

When officers are denied access to evidence being used against them, it raises serious concerns about:



Due process and fairness

Accuracy of statements under stress

Exposure to discipline based on memory gaps rather than misconduct

Compliance with state statutes governing internal investigations

Most officers assume that if an investigator says “that’s the policy,” the procedure must be lawful. But in this case, the absence of a required policy itself placed the agency out of compliance with the law.

Key legal principle: Agencies must follow state law — even when policy is silent

A critical takeaway from this case is one every officer should understand: When state law requires a specific internal affairs policy, an agency’s failure to adopt that policy does not eliminate the officer’s statutory protections.

Internal affairs practices must align with state law. Agencies cannot avoid legal obligations by failing to implement required policies, nor can investigators substitute personal practice for statutory requirements.

Each state has its own laws governing:



Internal investigations

Officer interviews

Access to evidence

Procedural protections

What is permitted in one state may be prohibited in another. That is why officers should never assume internal procedures are universally lawful.

The result: Correcting a systemic failure

Once the legal conflict was identified and properly challenged, the agency was required to address its noncompliance. The issue was no longer about one interview — it became about ensuring internal affairs procedures met statutory requirements.

The outcome reinforced a fundamental rule: Internal investigations must be conducted within the boundaries of state law, not institutional habit or convenience.

This type of challenge doesn’t just protect one officer — it can lead to broader procedural corrections that benefit all officers within an agency.

What officers can learn from this case

This case offers several important lessons for officers facing internal investigations anywhere in the country:



Every state is different: Internal affairs rights are governed by state law. Officers should understand the statutes that apply in their jurisdiction — especially those addressing interviews, evidence access and procedural safeguards. Lack of policy can be a red flag: If state law requires an agency to have a policy and none exists, that may itself be a legal violation. Do not assume the investigator is correct: Internal affairs investigators are not judges of the law. Their instructions may reflect agency custom — not legal compliance. Timing matters: Once a statement is given, damage may already be done. Questions about legality should be addressed before an interview proceeds. Contact an attorney immediately: If you believe your rights may have been violated — or you are unsure — contact an attorney experienced in law enforcement employment matters right away. Early legal guidance can prevent irreversible consequences.

A message for agency leadership

This case also serves as an important reminder for command staff and administrators: Failure to align internal affairs procedures with state law exposes agencies to unnecessary legal risk.

Clear, compliant policies:



Protect officers’ due process rights

Strengthen the integrity of investigations

Reduce litigation exposure

Promote trust within the organization

Policy silence is not neutrality — it can be noncompliance.

Final takeaway

Internal affairs investigations are not a rights-free zone. Officers do not surrender statutory protections simply because an investigation is internal.

Each state has its own laws governing these processes, and agencies are required to follow them. When procedures feel wrong — or when access to evidence is denied — trust your instincts and seek legal guidance immediately.

Sometimes, protecting your own rights is the first step toward fixing a broken system.

Informational note: This article provides general information and does not constitute legal advice. Laws vary by jurisdiction.

About the author

Bridget Truxillo is an attorney, former SWAT and undercover narcotics Deputy Sheriff, and the founder of the Lady Law Shield Law Firm. She combines 30 years of experience in law enforcement, leadership, wellness and legal advocacy to help officers protect their rights and strengthen their well-being.