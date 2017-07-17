La. State Police receive $1.6M FEMA grant

KTBS News

WASHINGTON — This week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a grant totaling more than $1.6 million to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police). This award provides $1,667,951.83 in federal funding for “Emergency Protective Measures” undertaken as a result of FEMA-DR-4277-LA (severe storms and flooding) and is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T Stafford Act.

In April, Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) joined members of the Louisiana delegation in sending a letter to the administration advocating for funding for Louisiana law enforcement for revenue shortfalls created by flood response in the region.

Rep. Johnson released the following statement:

