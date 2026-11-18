NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Officials in New York unveiled a plaque honoring police officers who died by suicide, News 12 Long Island reported.

“We remember and honor those officers who served and protected us while fighting battles we could not see,” the memorial plaque, erected outside the Nassau County Police Department headquarters, reads. “No officer needs to bear their burdens alone, or have their family and friends experience this terrible loss. In their memory may we build a community where officers feel safe and are encouraged to seek help.”

Commissioner Patrick Ryder told News 12 he approached Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman last year and received full support for the project.

“Our hearts go out to you,” Blakeman told families in attendance who have experienced the loss of an officer.

The plaque does not name specific officers. The plaque was dedicated by the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, Superior Officers Association, Nassau County Detectives Association and the Nassau County Police Benevolent Foundation.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, you are not alone — and help is always available. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a trained counselor, or chat online at 988lifeline.org. Whether you’re seeking support for yourself or someone you care about, please know that it’s never too late to reach out. You deserve help. You deserve hope. Someone is ready to listen.