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Texas deputy killed, police officer wounded in shootout with suspect

Van Zandt County Deputy Adam Sherifi was killed and a Canton Police officer was wounded in a shootout with a suspect wanted on warrants of assault on a peace officer

October 21, 2026 02:28 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Texas deputy has been killed and a police officer has been injured in a fatal gunfire exchange with a suspect, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Van Zandt County deputies were assisting Canton Police Department officers on a warrant service on Oct. 20. The suspect had outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to the statement.

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Officers on the scene reported shots being fired from inside the residence. Officers returned fire.

A Van Zandt County deputy was killed in the shootout. A Canton Police officer was transported to a hospital and treated for wounds. The suspect was killed.

The fallen deputy has been identified as Adam Sherifi, FOX SA reported. He is survived by three children, one of whom was born in September.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com