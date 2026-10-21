Texas deputy killed, police officer wounded in shootout with suspect

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Texas deputy has been killed and a police officer has been injured in a fatal gunfire exchange with a suspect, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Van Zandt County deputies were assisting Canton Police Department officers on a warrant service on Oct. 20. The suspect had outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, according to the statement.

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Officers on the scene reported shots being fired from inside the residence. Officers returned fire.

A Van Zandt County deputy was killed in the shootout. A Canton Police officer was transported to a hospital and treated for wounds. The suspect was killed.

The fallen deputy has been identified as Adam Sherifi, FOX SA reported. He is survived by three children, one of whom was born in September.