Governor Proclaims “Stand With Those Who Serve Week” in State of Washington

WASHINGTON STATE - In recognition of the thousands of public safety personnel that have been called to serve their city, state and country each and every day, Governor Christine Gregoire has proclaimed the week of July 15 - July 21, 2012 to be “Stand With Those Who Serve Week” in the state of Washington.

Washington’s public safety personnel from city, county, state, federal and military are often called to servedaily in a variety of ways throughout the great State of Washington. In many cases, their commitment extends well past a day at work and these same caring individuals are the coaches, mentors and leaders in their own communities.

Washington’s public safety agencies work collaboratively to safeguard life and property even in the face of personal harm on a daily basis. We would like the citizens of Washington State to take the time to show your support for the public safety community by letting them know that you “Stand With Those Who Serve”.

For information on upcoming events planned in recognition of this week honoring all those who serve please contact - Julie Judson at julie.judson@wsp.wa.gov