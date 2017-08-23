NJ police receive grant for opioid awareness

By Lori Comstock

New Jersey Herald

NEWTON, N.J. — After the tragic traffic death of Summit Police Detective Matthew Tarentino while driving to work on Route 78 in May, Attorney General Christopher Porrino wanted the memory of the man, who devoted his life to his family and community, to live on.

In June, Porrino announced a grant program in Tarentino’s honor, called “Detective Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing Grant Program” and in August, a total of $219,000 was awarded to 28 police departments out of 138 applicants across New Jersey.

Newton Police Department was awarded $10,000 -- the largest amount allowed to a single department.

