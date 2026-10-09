5 mistakes officers make during encounters with transgender citizens

By Dr. James Crawford

A patrol officer conducts a late-night traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The driver presents a license listing one sex while visually presenting differently. A passenger uses different pronouns than the officer initially assumed. The officer hesitates, becomes visibly uncomfortable and starts focusing more on the identity issue than the actual reason for the stop.

The driver notices the hesitation immediately. The passenger pulls out a cellphone and starts recording. Traffic continues moving close to the roadside while the officer begins trying to explain terminology instead of managing the stop itself.

What began as a routine enforcement encounter is now becoming tense and distracted.

Situations like this are becoming more common in patrol work. Most are resolved without issue, but becoming distracted, argumentative or uncertain during these encounters can unintentionally escalate otherwise manageable situations.

The fundamentals of policing do not change. Law enforcement professionals still need to maintain control, communicate clearly, watch for threats and stay focused on the reason for the encounter.

Here are five common mistakes made during sensitive citizen encounters and how to avoid them.

1. Losing focus on the reason for the stop

One of the fastest ways an encounter can go sideways is when attention shifts from the actual reason for the stop or investigation to gender identity issues unrelated to the call itself.

A traffic stop for speeding is still a traffic stop. A domestic disturbance is still a domestic disturbance. A suspicious person call is still a suspicious person call.

Distraction often begins when identification documents, names or appearance do not match what was expected. Once focus shifts away from behavior and toward personal confusion or curiosity, communication breakdowns, missed safety cues and unnecessary escalation can follow.

Identification discrepancies alone do not automatically indicate deception or criminal intent. Identity should simply be verified through normal investigative procedures while the encounter continues professionally.

For example, during a roadside stop, the photograph or listed sex on a driver’s license may differ from the driver’s current presentation. The mistake is allowing that discrepancy to become the center of the interaction. Good policing requires continuing to monitor movement, watch hands and manage the stop according to normal procedures.

The mission remains the same:



Maintain officer safety

Control the scene

Investigate the incident

Enforce the law when necessary

2. Letting discomfort affect communication

Citizens quickly notice irritation, sarcasm or visible discomfort from law enforcement personnel. Even subtle reactions can increase tension during already stressful encounters.

Some individuals may enter the interaction already expecting conflict or embarrassment based on prior experiences with authority figures. Responding emotionally, defensively or sarcastically usually makes the situation worse.

Professional communication does not require personal agreement. It requires remaining calm and effective under pressure.

Simple adjustments help:



Use professional language

Avoid jokes or commentary about appearance

Speak calmly and directly

Stay task-oriented

In many cases, unnecessary conflict can be avoided simply by using a person’s last name, first name or neutral professional communication.

Body-worn cameras also capture tone, demeanor and side comments just as clearly as enforcement actions. What may feel harmless in the moment can appear very different later during administrative review, courtroom proceedings or online circulation.

3. Arguing instead of controlling the encounter

One common mistake is getting pulled into verbal exchanges that have little to do with the original reason for the call. That rarely improves the situation.

Professional communication redirects the interaction back to the issue at hand. Examples include:



“Right now I need to verify your identification.”

“I need you to keep your hands visible.”

“We can address your concerns in a moment, but first I need you to follow instructions.”

“I’m handling the original reason for the stop.”

These responses help maintain control while reducing unnecessary confrontation.

Public recording and emotionally charged accusations can sometimes tempt law enforcement personnel into becoming defensive or argumentative. Trying to verbally “win” the encounter usually escalates tension and creates unnecessary risk.

Respectful communication and command presence are not opposites. Effective policing requires both.

4. Forgetting documentation protects you

Sensitive encounters often receive greater scrutiny from supervisors, administrators, media outlets and social media users. Thorough documentation protects personnel just as much as it protects agencies.

Important details to document include:



The reason for the stop or detention

Statements made by involved parties

Search procedures used

Resistance or compliance

Witness presence

Supervisor notifications

Any unusual circumstances

Body-worn camera footage is equally important. Professional language, calm demeanor and policy compliance often become the strongest defense against complaints or misleading public narratives.

For example, if a roadside detention later generates allegations of bias or misconduct online, clear documentation and professional body camera footage may become the most important evidence supporting the actions taken during the encounter. Remaining calm, explaining procedures clearly and maintaining professionalism throughout the interaction places personnel in the strongest possible position during review.

Improvised explanations after the fact rarely help. Clear reports and professional conduct during the encounter are what matter most.

5. Improvising instead of following policy

Searches, transportation and temporary detention situations can create uncertainty when department policy is not fully understood. That uncertainty is where mistakes happen.

Guesswork creates unnecessary risk during sensitive encounters. If policy is unclear, supervisors should be involved early rather than improvising in the field. This is especially important during:



Searches

Jail transport

Holding procedures

Medical concerns

Cross-gender search questions

Emotionally charged public incidents

Clear policy protects everyone involved.

Emotionally charged incidents often create pressure to make quick decisions without fully considering department procedures. Slowing the situation down, requesting supervision and following policy is usually safer than improvising under stress.

The Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) standards already provide guidance regarding professional searches and handling of transgender detainees in correctional settings. Personnel should also remain familiar with their own department’s policies and training expectations.

When uncertainty exists:



Slow the situation down

Communicate clearly

Request supervision if needed

Follow established procedures

Document actions carefully

Professional consistency reduces liability and helps maintain control under pressure.

Officer safety still comes first

One of the greatest dangers during emotionally charged situations is distraction. Becoming overly focused on social discomfort, fear of complaints or uncertainty about terminology can unintentionally cause basic officer safety principles to be overlooked.

Mental distraction during unfamiliar encounters can cause critical details to be missed. Passenger movement goes unnoticed. Reactionary distance collapses. Attention shifts away from threats and toward uncomfortable conversation.

Likewise, lawful enforcement actions should not be avoided simply out of fear they may later be criticized as discriminatory. Reasonable suspicion, probable cause and officer safety remain the governing standards for police action.

Final thoughts

Most patrol interactions with transgender individuals are resolved without incident. Problems usually arise when distraction, emotional reactions or uncertainty begin interfering with professionalism and scene control.

Professionalism is not weakness. Respectful communication is not surrender.

Good policing requires command presence, clear communication, tactical awareness and consistent policy enforcement regardless of who is standing in front of you.

Resources



U.S. Department of Justice guidance on law enforcement interactions with transgender individuals

PREA Resource Center guidance on searches and detainee handling

Williams Institute research on LGBTQ interactions with law enforcement

About the author

Dr. James Crawford is the Criminal Justice Department Chair at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College in North Carolina. A former detention facility sergeant, he teaches criminal law, corrections and law enforcement topics with a focus on officer safety, professionalism and liability reduction. His research and publications focus on corrections, vulnerable populations and practical criminal justice training. He has presented and published on issues involving correctional safety, transgender inmate management and criminal justice professionalism.