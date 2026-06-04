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Clear, concise and professional: Radio etiquette rules officers live by

“It’s a microphone, not an ice cream cone. Talk into it, don’t eat it.”

June 04, 2026 04:31 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Good radio communication can make the difference between a routine call and a critical incident. We asked the Police1 Facebook community: “What’s the unofficial rule of radio etiquette every officer knows?” Their responses ranged from humorous observations to practical reminders about keeping the airwaves clear. Together, they paint a picture of the habits officers rely on to communicate effectively and safely.

Keep it clear

Many officers emphasized that the best radio traffic is brief, accurate and easy to understand.

“Short, clear, and concise. If another officer has an emergency and they can’t get through, that’s not good.”

“It’s a microphone and not an ice cream cone. Talk into it, don’t eat it.”

“Talk slower on radio. It’s better to say it slower and clearer once than to repeat yourself 3 times.”

“ABC – accuracy, brevity, clarity.”

Know when to stay off the air

Several comments focused on recognizing when radio traffic should take priority over routine communications.

“When you hear something brewing, shut up.”

“When other squads are on a hot call, it’s not time to start running traffic.”

“Know what to say before you key up.”

Work with dispatch, not against them

Respondents noted that professionalism and teamwork with dispatchers are essential to keeping communications running smoothly.

“Don’t argue with the dispatcher.”

“Use your MDC/MDT as you were trained to do. Add your own notes to the call as safety allows.”

Be professional

A number of officers pointed out that radio traffic is often monitored by more people than officers realize.

“Be professional on the radio, and avoid using profanity - especially the F-bomb. People are listening.”

“Apparently saying ‘okie doke’ is frowned on.”

“Be really careful [to avoid] accidentally keying the mic.”

The humorous lessons everyone learns

Like many unwritten rules, some are passed down through experience — and a healthy sense of humor.

“Never say the ‘Q’ word unless it’s to the nurses or firefighters.”

“When a name is 38 letters long ... ’common spelling.’”

What do you think is the most important rule of police radio etiquette?



Patrol Issues
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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