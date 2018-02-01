Ala. sheriff’s office receives grant to purchase new K-9 unit

By Wendy Sack

The Cullman Tribune

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Six law enforcement agencies across north Alabama are set to receive upgraded equipment thanks to $144,000 in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey. The governor’s office said, “The grants will enable police and sheriff’s departments to purchase vehicles, communications equipment and other items needed by officers and deputies during their patrols.

The Cullman County Commission has been awarded $24,000 for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to purchase a new K-9 unit and patrol vehicle with kennel.

“We put in for it,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. “We’ve bought K-9s in the past, our drug K-9s, using grants. We’d already purchased one K-9, from the sheriff’s office, from our funds, and we put in for this grant to purchase a K-9 vehicle and a K-9 for narcotics enforcement in the county. That’s one of my top priorities is going after drug traffickers, distributers, any body using or selling drugs. So it was a good opportunity.”

