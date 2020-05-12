Baltimore police gets grant funding for 10 LEOs to combat violent crime

Bryna Zumer

Fox5 News

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is one of seven U.S. cities that was just awarded part of a $61 million federal grant, as part of the Justice Department’s Operation Relentless Pursuit initiative to battle violent crime.

Baltimore has been awarded $2.8 million and funding for 10 new law enforcement positions.

The initiative “aims to intensify federal law enforcement resources into seven American cities with violent crime levels several times the national average – Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis, and Milwaukee.”

