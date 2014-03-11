Blue Force Gear Donates $10,000 to Spirit of Blue

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — The Spirit of Blue Foundation is excited to announce that Blue Force Gear has increased its support in 2014 with a $10,000 donation. The donation was formally presented by Blue Force Gear in its booth at the NSSF’s annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 17th. The donation will be used to fund the Spirit of Blue Safety Grant Program, which awards grants to law enforcement agencies for the purchase of safety equipment or training in an ongoing effort to protect officers’ lives.

“Spirit of Blue’s vision coincides with our mission to support those who defend our safety and freedom,” said Ashley Burnsed, founder and CEO of Blue Force Gear. “It is our privilege and honor to play a role in their efforts to raise awareness and provide better equipment so that officers make it home safe.”

“For the past three years Blue Force Gear has proven to be one of our strongest supporters, providing for our work in a number of ways,” commented Ryan T. Smith, Executive Director of the Spirit of Blue Foundation. “Without their commitment we simply wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The Spirit of Blue Foundation actively encourages the public at large to honor and appreciate law enforcement officers who serve to protect our communities. By supporting the Spirit of Blue Foundation, the public can make an impact in the lives of law enforcement officers every day. To learn more about the Spirit of Blue, or make a donation, visit www.spiritofblue.com.

About The Spirit of Blue Foundation

The Spirit of Blue Foundation, based out of Chicago, IL, is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to the enhancement of officer safety and vitality throughout the law enforcement community by promoting public awareness for their protection and fulfilling safety equipment and training needs. The Spirit of Blue Foundation develops and executes fundraising campaigns nationally with the support of partner non-profits, national retailers and private equipment manufacturers. Fundraising proceeds are distributed in the form of Safety Equipment Grants to law enforcement agencies from local to federal levels.

Spirit of Blue Press Contact:

Ryan T. Smith

Spirit of Blue Foundation

840 West Blackhawk #304

Chicago, IL 60607

(585) 662-9032

rsmith@spiritofblue.com

About Blue Force Gear, Inc.

Blue Force Gear® designs the best weapon slings and leads the lightweight equipment revolution with its Ten-Speed™ multi-use pouches. They also reinvented MOLLE to be the world’s lightest with their revolutionary MOLLEminus™ technology and Helium Whisper™ pouch attachment system. Unrivaled innovation and attention to detail set Blue Force Gear apart from others in the tactical equipment industry.

Blue Force Gear Press Contact:

Brittney DeVane

Blue Force Gear

(877) 430-2583

brittney@blueforcegear.com