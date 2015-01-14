Calif. PD gets $58K to crack down on public drinking

By Kahtia Hall

Bakersfield Now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A $58,318 Alcoholic Beverage Control Grant Assistance Program issued to the Bakersfield Police Department is helping officers crack down on drinking in public spaces.

“In the city, you can’t have an open container in the streets, sidewalks, parking lots, just open areas that are open to the public, and, likewise, you can’t have open containers without a permit in public parks,” said Sgt. Joe Grubbs.

The Bakersfield Police Department was chosen from a number of other departments around the state to receive this grant money. These funds, which run until the end of June, are used to enforce alcoholic beverage laws in Bakersfield.

