CCR Migration to SAM Beginning July 25, 2012

What is the CCR migration to SAM?

Moving the CCR system to SAM is part of the first phase to combine eight federal procurement systems and the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) into one new system. The first phase also integrates the Federal Agency Registration (FedReg), the Online Representations and Certifications Application (ORCA), and the Excluded Parties List System (EPLS). SAM will streamline and integrate processes, reduce the number of passwords to remember, reduce the number of systems to interact with, eliminate data redundancies by sharing data across the award life cycle, and reduce costs while providing improved capability.

What do recipients have to do differently?

Your data will be automatically migrated when CCR is moved to SAM. When it is time to renew your current CCR registration, you will need to register with SAM (www.sam.gov) and create a user name and password. Once you are logged in to SAM, begin the “migrate legacy system account” process to establish your CCR account in SAM. You will need the email address and, potentially, the user name for your CCR account. If your CCR email address is not unique, meaning that more than one of your CCR accounts has the same email address, you must provide the user name for your CCR account.

What if recipients have to renew their registration in CCR during the transition to SAM?

The CCR system will not process any new or updated registrations between July 25th and July 29th. If you are applying for funding and CCR has not notified you of your registration’s completion by Monday, July 23rd, it is unlikely that you will be able to apply for funding in Grants.gov until SAM opens on July 30th.

On July 30th, SAM will begin to update Grants.gov of any registrations that were in process when the migration began. You will also be able to access the CCR system in SAM at this time to begin any registration renewals.

Please note: Any CCR registration expiring between July 16, 2012 and October 15, 2012, will be extended by 90 days. You will receive an email notification from CCR when your expiration date is extended. After its launch, SAM will send standard email reminders for your CCR renewal based on the new expiration date.

Additional Information:

For more information, please see the frequently asked questions listed on CCR.gov(Change is coming -- Getting Ready for the System for Award Management), the new SAM website (www.sam.gov), or Acquisition Central (www.acquisition.gov).