BWC: Driver fleeing traffic stop strikes NYPD officer, is arrested after getting stuck at dead end

By Luke Peteley

Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bodycam video posted to social media by the NYPD shows a vehicle speed away from a stop on Staten Island and strike an officer, according to police.

According to authorities, a 911 call came in reporting an early morning car meet-up on River Road in Chelsea just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

Officers arrived on the scene and ordered all the vehicles to disperse, a law enforcement source told the Advance/SILive.com.

At one point, one of the responding officers approached a gray 2020 Hyundai Tucson and attempted to speak with the driver, identified by authorities as Brian Perez, 19.

Bodycam video from the responding officers was posted to the NYPD’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video shows the initial tense moments in which officers approach the Tucson from the front with flashlights directed at the driver.

“Do not move,” an officer can be heard yelling.

As the recording officer approaches the driver’s side of the vehicle, the Tucson speeds off.

Perez, a resident of Middletown, New York, is accused of striking the officer around his left arm and body with the vehicle after disobeying commands to remain parked, as indicated in court documents.

Bodycam video shows at least two officers take off running after the vehicle. The recording officer can be heard noting over the radio that the vehicle fled the stop and that he was struck.

A helicopter followed the vehicle down River Road and as there is only one exit, the driver had to turn around, the law enforcement source said.

Aerial footage posted by the NYPD shows the vehicle slowly reverse before at least five officers rush the car.

A cut back to bodycam footage shows officers open the vehicle’s doors and order its occupants out.

Court documents allege Perez was found in possession of a switchblade knife following his arrest.

The complaint also alleges Perez was unable to produce a valid driver’s license, as his license was suspended.

Perez faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless driving and harassment.

He is due in Criminal Court in St. George on June 23.

An attorney representing Perez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The response to the car meet also resulted in 24 summonses and the seizure of four mopeds, according to the NYPD.

© 2026 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.. Visit www.silive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.