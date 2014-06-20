Focus Media Events Announces Security100Summits K-12

Focus Media Events, LLC , a subsidiary of Focus Media SA (Argentina), announced the launch of the Security100Summits K-12© event, taking place December 3-5, 2014 in Tucson, Arizona.

With heightened awareness in K-12 safety and security, there’s an overwhelming need for a defined and focused Summit to take a strategic look at current challenges, understand the spectrum of solutions and gain an edge on future trends.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support this extremely valuable Summit and share the benefits of the NaviGate Prepared school safety emergency response system with attendees”, said Jim Hummel, COO of Lauren Innovations. “The team at Focus Media Events is well-connected within the safety and security industry and has a trusted history of bringing together like-minded individuals in a collaborative, face-to-face environment presenting opportunities for successful, long-lasting relationship building. We anticipate attendees will greatly benefit from this event long after it is over.”

The Summit’s advisors are entrenched in the community and consist of Dr. Richard Caster, from the Ohio School Board Association; Dr. Leonard Fitts, Interim Superintendent, State of New Jersey; Michele Gay, Founder, Safe and Sound: a Sandy Hook Initiative; Jim Hummel, Vice President and COO, Lauren Innovations; Larry Johnson, President-Elect, NASSLEO; Michael Dorn, Executive Director, Safe Havens International; Dr. Lou Marciani, Executive Director, NCS4 and Dr. Stephen Sroka, President, Health Education Consultants.

“There are so many great organizations and associations focused on supplying safety and security solutions to the K-12 universe, that it can be overwhelming. Our goal is to bring together the key influencers and strategists in the space. We connect the dots between solution providers and K-12 security decision makers in an intimate setting where professionals in the industry can engage in personal discussion and debate and ultimately find the best solutions for securing facilities and school communities”, said Nancy Largay, General Manager of Focus Media Events, U.S.

Key partnerships have been developed with the National Association of School Safety Law Enforcement Officers (NASSLEO), the grant writing resources of PoliceGrantsHelp and GovGrantsHelp, Safe and Sound: a Sandy Hook Initiative, Violence Prevention Agency, Safe Havens International, and the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4), which just completed piloting a Risk Management Training and Assessment for High School After Hours.

“Celebrating our 45th year, NASSLEO is the oldest non-profit organization dedicated to creating safe learning environments for the K-12 educational system. Partnering with Security100Summits K-12© is succinctly in line with the values we deliver to our membership. As we move forward in our own development we recognize the importance of keeping up with emerging solutions and this Summit offers the dialogue needed by bringing the key stakeholders together”, said Larry Johnson, President-Elect of NASSLEO.

Michele Gay, Founder, Safe and Sound: a Sandy Hook Initiative is just one new example of grass-roots initiatives. Michele is a mom, advocate and homegrown security “student” empowering herself with knowledge to help others avoid tragedies like Sandy Hook. A portion of proceeds from the Summit will be donated to Safe and Sound: a Sandy Hook Initiative.

The classroom sessions will touch upon mental health, Grant funding, communication, and maintaining positive school climates while evaluating safety and security. Perspectives from 1st Responders and Superintendents will also be shared.

The Summit dates are set for December 3-5, 2014 in Tucson, Arizona. More information about the Summit can be found by visiting www.security100summits.com

About Security100Summits K-12©

Security100Summits K-12© is a hosted buyer summit focused on creating an environment specific to enriching the dialogue of the current challenges K-12 executives face in securing school environments. We do this in two ways. By identifying the security needs of K-12 facilities through one-on-one interviews and finding the solution providers to meet the specific needs. We bring professionals together to “Connect and Collaborate”.

The Summit attracts up to 100 high level and high volume buyers who have specific projects and needs and are looking for solutions in the most efficient forum. Meetings are controlled by buyers and sellers and embrace value in face-to-face engagement. The Summit offers Boardroom presentations, One-2-One meetings, VIP Think Tank, Networking, Relevant Content, Peer-to-Peer table-top discussions all in the backdrop of an intimate business resort setting.

ABOUT FOCUS MEDIA

For the past 20 years, Focus Media has helped thousands of companies “do more to grow their business”. Headquartered in Buenos Aires with strategic partnerships in South America, Mexico and the U.S., Focus Media is one of the leading organizers of business-to-business events.

Having started in 1993, the 2 founders have built a strong, stable and quality business with a portfolio of market leading events – both hosted buyer and traditional trade shows. The longest running event is now in its 24th edition. Today, in addition to the 10 annual hosted buyer summits currently, the company produces 3 trade shows and 4 training workshops in 6 sectors serving Argentina, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and now the U.S. Focus Media also publishes monthly print products and online portals to support some of the events.

Focus Media Events, LLC was established 7 years ago in the U.S. to develop the business globally outside of Argentina. It is a partnership between the 2 founders of Focus Media and Steve Sind, President and CEO of Global Event Strategies (www.focusmediaevents.com).

