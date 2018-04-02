Ga. PD receives grant for drug collection site

By Karen Huppertz

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Snellville Police Department has been awarded a grant for a drug collection unit as part of CVS Health’s Medication Disposal for Safer Communities Program.

The new unit, at 2315 Wisteria Drive, will provide residents with a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medication, including controlled substances.

More than 70 percent of teenagers say it is easy to get prescription drugs from their parents’ medicine cabinets, according to a Partnership for Drug-Free Kids study. Proper drug disposal also helps to prevent the contamination of local landfills and water supplies from unused medication.

