GLOCK Donates $30,000 to the DEA Survivors Benefit Fund at the 2014 IACP Conference

[ORLANDO, Fla] - The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Survivors Benefit Fund (DEASBF) received a donation of $30,000 from GLOCK, Inc., on Monday, Oct. 27, at the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The DEASBF was established to provide for the families of fallen DEA agents. The Fund provides finances for the college education of children who lost a parent in the line of duty. One such recipient currently benefitting from these financial services is Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Senior, Matthew Wallace.

Wallace lost his father before the age of two to a plane crash in South America on a mission to stop the illegal exportation of drugs into the United States. “I not could have afforded to go to this University with only my mom to support me. I wouldn’t have been able to pursue my dream of becoming a professional pilot without the finances provided by the DEASBF,” said Wallace. “I will use the support to better myself and in turn I will pay it forward by teaching others to fly so that they can live their dreams like me.”

This marks the sixth annual contribution GLOCK, Inc. has donated to the DEASBF. Bob Radecki, GLOCK National Sales Manager, presented the check at the GLOCK booth to DEASBF Chairman, Richard Crock. “The fund would not exist without donors and partners like GLOCK. Currently, the Benefit Fund pays line of duty death and continuing education benefits to the families of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers killed in the line of duty,” stated Crock.

“One of the most impactful ways to honor those who have laid down their lives to serve and protect is to assist in providing their children with an education that will give them the opportunity to shape the world,” stated Radecki, “The DEASBF has truly made a difference for so many and GLOCK is proud to contribute to this meaningful cause.”

About GLOCK, Inc.

The GLOCK GROUP is a leading global manufacturer of pistols and accessories. GLOCK’s superior engineering has produced a pistol with only 34 parts and a rugged polymer-frame, providing industry-leading reliability shot after shot. GLOCK is renowned for its pistols which are safe, featuring three safeties; simple, offering a low number of components to provide reliability; and fast, with no encumbering parts to slow the speed to fire. This combination makes GLOCK pistols the first choice among consumers and law enforcement, with approximately 65 percent of agencies within the United States choosing to carry GLOCK. Austrian-engineered, the group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Austria. Based in Smyrna, Ga., GLOCK, Inc. is an advocate for our nation’s law enforcement and military personnel, as well as all citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms. For more information, please visit http://us.glock.com/.

About DEASBF

The Survivors Benefit Fund was formed to assist the families left behind by our fallen heroes. Our mission as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization is to ensure the continual financial support for the families in their time of need - to provide for and guarantee that the fallen loved ones are never to be forgotten.

For more information, visit the official website at: https://www.survivorsbenefitfund.org/