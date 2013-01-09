GloriAnn Farms and Their Customers Give Back

TRACY, Calif. - Tracy based GloriAnn Farms announces both “Corn for the Cause” and “Fallen Heroes” promotions were a great success. GloriAnn Farms donated over nineteen thousand dollars to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and over seventeen thousand to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund as a result of the two month-long promotions running in October and November.

“They were both a huge success” says Mark Bacchetti, president of GloriAnn Farms. “It’s a great statement by our customers supporting two wonderful causes.”

The “Corn for the Cause” promotion ran in October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “We had promotional packaging and pricing during the month, and every case sold generated a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation,” according to Daren Van Dyke, Director of Sales and Marketing.“We had customers promote the corn who had not promoted in the past, really the customer reaction we got was great.”

Danae Johnson of the National Breast Cancer Foundation commented, “We were pleased by the results of “Corn for the Cause”. I would like to personally thank GloriAnn Farms and all of its customers for their support.”

GloriAnn Farms had a similar response from the Fallen Heroes promotion in November. According to Van Dyke, “We got to deliver the donation to Mr. Fisher, the founder of the Fallen Heroes Fund, on his birthday.”

For more information on the promotions, please contact Daren Van Dyke at 760-344-1930.