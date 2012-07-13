Grant helps Mass. police keep 6 officers

Boston Globe

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence will be able to retain the jobs of six police officers as a result of $750,000 in newly awarded funds from the US Justice Department.

The city was one of just three Massachusetts communities to receive a share of $111 million awarded nationwide by the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The others were Boston and New Bedford.

The grants pay for 75 percent of the costs over three years of hiring and rehiring officers or retaining officers who would otherwise be laid off due to budget cuts.

Full Story: City awarded $750,000 grant to keep 6 police officers on force