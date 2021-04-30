Ill. PD uses grant to outfit officers with bodycams by this summer

By Maria Maxham

Forest Park Review

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Plans to bring body cameras to the Forest Park Police Department have been in the works for well over a year, when a $33,000 grant to partially fund them came from the federal Department of Justice.

COVID-19 slowed down production of body cameras, and then a new model hit the market, so the FPPD opted to wait a few months longer for “the latest and greatest,” said Lieutenant Christopher Chin.

Today, three FPPD officers, one on each shift, are wearing and using body cameras, a trial program that began with one officer in February. The purpose is to work out the kinks before rolling the cameras out to all officers, which is expected to happen around June 1.

