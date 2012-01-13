Ill. police get $70k grant for merger

By Joe O’Donnell

Hinsdale-Clarendon Patch

HINSDALE-CLARENDON, Ill. — Hinsdale Village President Tom Cauley announced Tuesday that the villages of Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills have received a $70,000 grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) to assist the municipalities with the preliminary steps of merging their police departments.

Cauley said at the Village of Hinsdale Board of Trustees meeting that the grant money will go towards completing “Phase One” of the merge, which is the passage of state legislation to allow the unprecedented full consolidation to move forward.

The resolution of pension issues and the establishment of an intergovernmental agreement between Hinsdale and Clarendon Hills are among the preliminary needs, Cauley said.

