February 2017

International Grant Professionals Day - March 10, 2017

Overland Park, KS: Praetorian Digital - GrantFinder and GrantTracker has partnered with the Grant Professionals Association (GPA) to announce the third annual International Grant Professionals Day March 10, 2017. International Grant Professionals Day recognizes and celebrates the work of grant professionals, who serve as administrators, consultants, managers, grant-makers and writers.

Every day, grant professionals work diligently, usually behind the scenes, to seek grant opportunities, administer projects and implement important programs for the benefit of society’s disadvantaged and underserved people. These talented professionals are dedicated to providing the highest standard of ethics, quality program development, thoughtful project implementation and wise financial stewardship. Often, those standards extend beyond the mere financial and include capacity support, long term solutions to challenges, fundraising assistance, expert project management, sustainable programming and so much more.

“Please join me in celebrating International Grant Professionals Day. Grant professionals are actively involved in making things happen in our society, from public works to helping the less fortunate. All of us are impacted by the hard work that grant professionals accomplish to make our communities better. Please take some time to thank a grant professional today.” stated Nathan Medina, GPC-President of GPA.

The Monday through Friday of International Grant Professionals Week, leading up to International Grant Professionals Day, will address different aspects of the grant profession.

Monday, March 6th – Grant Profession Education & Awareness Day

Tuesday, March 7th – GPA Chapter and Community Event Day

Wednesday, March 8th – International Event Day

Thursday, March 9th – Thank you! Grant Entrepreneurs, Partners and Volunteer Day

Friday, March 10th – International Grant Professionals Day

GPA is a professional organization that builds and supports a community of grant professionals committed to serving the greater public good.

For more information, visit the International Grant Professionals Week web page at: www.grantprofessionals.org/igpd.

Kelli Romero, Membership & Marketing Director

Grant Professionals Association

kelli@grantprofessionals.org

(913) 788-3000

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities.

About Grant Professionals Association

Grant Professionals Association, a nonprofit membership association, builds and supports an international community of grant professionals committed to serving the greater public good by practicing the highest ethical and professional standards. GPA is THE place for grant issues. We provide professional development by way of an Annual Conference and Webinars, professional certification (GPC), Journal and E-Newsletter, local Chapters, member benefits and more! www.GrantProfessionals.org.