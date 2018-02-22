REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Ky. PD uses grant to buy metal detectors

Major Bruce Goodfleisch said LaGrange police will use the devices to improve officer safety while searching suspects

February 21, 2018 07:11 PM

By Morgan Lentes
WLKY-TV

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — La Grange police used a grant to purchase more than a dozen handheld metal detectors.

The $1,600 grant was awarded by the Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation Inc.

Major Bruce Goodfleisch told WLKY that the department will use the devices to improve officer safety while searching suspects.

Full story: La Grange police buy metal detectors to find weapons, needles

Officer Safety Patrol Issues Police1 Grants