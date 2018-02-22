Ky. PD uses grant to buy metal detectors

By Morgan Lentes

WLKY-TV

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — La Grange police used a grant to purchase more than a dozen handheld metal detectors.

The $1,600 grant was awarded by the Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation Inc.

Major Bruce Goodfleisch told WLKY that the department will use the devices to improve officer safety while searching suspects.

