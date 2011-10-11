Lights On Event Promotes Afterschool Programs

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) is pleased to announce its support of the annual Lights on Afterschool event, which will take place on October 20, 2011.

More than 7,500 communities nationwide will participate in the event, which is held to raise to awareness of the importance of afterschool programs and the positive role they can play. Studies have shown that children participating in afterschool programs demonstrate increased school attendance and enhanced academic achievement. Afterschool programs also reduce juvenile offending, while promoting public safety and positive child development.

To learn more about Lights On Afterschool, visit www.afterschoolalliance.org/loa.cfm.