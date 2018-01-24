Mass. PD receives grant to help increase patrol activity

WFXT-TV

LYNN, Mass. — The Lynn Police Department will be receiving grants from both the state and federal governments in order to increase their manpower as well as add more patrol units.

The department has recently been stretched thin and has struggled to answer the more than 300 calls they receive every day. During the summer, that call volume typically grows by hundreds.

A $400,000 dollar grant from the state and a $1.1 million federal grant will help the department of 164 officers increase their fleet from six to 10 cruisers out patrolling the streets per shift, starting this Sunday.

Full Story: State and federal grants to help Lynn Police increase patrol activity