Mass. police receive grant to fund substance abuse program

By Frank O’Laughlin

Dedham Patch

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Dedham Police Department received a grant to fund an informative substance abuse program at the town’s middle school next year, announced Chief Michael D’Entremont and Superintendent Michael Welch Monday.

“We believe that early prevention efforts are more successful than intervention endeavors down the road, especially among our young teenage groups,” Chief D’Entremont said. “Keeping our community safe, especially the children, is a key responsibility of the police department. This program will go a long way in making Dedham a safer place for our youth.”

The Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant nearly totals $22,000 and is a result of the collaboration between the Dedham Police Department and the School Department.

