Mass. police release results from grant-funded ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

Bedford Wicked Local

BEDFORD, Mass. — The Bedford Police Department’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign resulted in multiple motor vehicle stops and citations this holiday season.

Between Dec. 9 and Jan. 2, the Bedford Police Department used a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division to fund an increase in patrols to prevent drunken driving-related fatalities during the holiday season.

“Our department was lucky to receive this grant to amp up patrols during this past holiday season, which is when we typically see an increase in drunk driving and reckless driving,” Chief Robert Bongiorno said. “I hope that our increased presence in town has encouraged folks to make good decisions while operating their vehicles in order to keep our community as safe as possible.”

