Mass. town receives $50K to combat gang violence

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Taunton Police Department is receiving the $50,000 Shannon Grant to combat gang violence.

The grant, which is administered by the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, is given under the Senator Charles E. Shannon Community Safety Initiative, according to a recent announcement from State. Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton.

The Senator Charles E. Shannon Community Safety Initiative was founded to support regional and multi-disciplinary approaches to combat gang violence through coordinated programs for prevention and intervention, the announcement said.

