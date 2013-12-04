NJ police departments receive DUI grant ahead of holidays

By Jeff Goldman

The Star-Ledger

NEW JERSEY — Hundreds of New Jersey police departments have each received a $4,400 grant to participate in a holiday crackdown on drunken driving, state officials said.

The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety awarded the money to 166 agencies to use for overtime as police across the state increase enforcement during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” program.

Additional sobriety checkpoints will be set up by departments to take drunk drivers off the road as well as deter other motorists from drinking and driving.

Full Story: Hundreds of N.J. police departments taking part in holiday crackdown on drunk driving