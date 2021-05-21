NPPA to instruct police, journalists about right to record with $200K in new funding

By Mickey H. Osterreicher

NPPA

The NPPA will instruct police, first responders and journalists across the country about the right to record police and other officials carrying out their public duties, with a three-year, $150,000 investment from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and a one-year matching grant of $50,000 from the Press Freedom Defense Fund, a program of First Look Media. The grants will fund the continuation of NPPA’s programs to protect the visual rights of journalists and will benefit the entire journalism community.

“At this moment in history it is crucial that the press be allowed to perform its obligation to better inform the public,” said NPPA President Katie Schoolov. “We are incredibly grateful to the Knight Foundation and PFDF for their generosity, which will allow us to do that by continuing and expanding our training programs as the Voice of Visual Journalists.”

The grants will be awarded to NPPA through its 501(c)(3) sister organization the National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF) beginning April of 2021 running through 2024. The annual grant will allow NPPA General Counsel Mickey Osterreicher to provide crucial education and training about photographers’ rights to law enforcement agencies and journalists across the country. This commitment will build on NPPA’s ongoing work most recently supported by the Sigma Delta Chi Foundation. The goal of the training is to reduce police interference and arrests of journalists and improving awareness of roles each plays in our democracy.

