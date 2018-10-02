NY police department receives almost $250K in grants

WHITE PLAINS, NY — The police tactical and canine teams are among the units that will benefit from seven grants and donations totaling $240,470 received by the city this week.

The largest - a $100,000 homeland security grant - is to be used for equipment and training of the tactical team, also known as the emergency services unit, which plans and conducts exercises to prepare for counter terrorism missions and other emergencies.

The canine unit is also receiving $50,000 in homeland security funds for equipment, training and planning to support counter terrorism missions with bomb sniffing dogs. Another $50,000 homeland security grant will help cover planing and security costs for the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration, which attracts more than 10,000 people to the downtown each year.

