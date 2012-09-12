OJJDP Updates Statistical Briefing Book

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) has updated its Statistical Briefing Book (SBB) to include 2011 data on juvenile populations, 2010 data on victims of domestic violence, and FBI supplementary homicide reports through 2010. Data from 2010 on homicide victims and perpetrators have also been added to the Frequently Asked Questions section.

The SBB offers easy access to a host of juvenile justice information. Its data analysis tools allow users to create custom analyses of juvenile populations, arrests, court cases, and residential placement. The National Center for Juvenile Justice developed the SBB for OJJDP.

