Pa. PD gets $15K grant for body-worn cameras

By Dani Fitzgerald

Beaver County Times

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — The borough will receive more than $15,000 for police body cameras, according to a release from state Rep. Aaron Bernstine.

The borough will receive $15,610 in funding from a federal program that offers grants to purchase camera systems, data storage and other costs relating to implementing or expanding body-worn camera (BWC) systems for law enforcement and corrections institutions in the state.

The BWC Policy and Implementation Program to Support Law Enforcement Agencies program supports agencies seeking to establish or expand BWC programs and have specified plans to implement this technology in a manner that maximizes the benefits of BWCs, the release said.

Full story: New Brighton to receive funding for police body cameras