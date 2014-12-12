Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Announces K-9 Grant in Atlanta Falcons’ Territory

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Today, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced the 12th grant of the season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund. The Foundation will be distributing a grant to the Roswell Police Department just north of Atlanta where the Steelers will play the Falcons on Sunday, December 14.

The Roswell Police Department will use the grant to secure and train a new K-9. This police dog will be instrumental to the department and community working on various tasks including narcotic detection and search and rescue calls.

During the 2014-15 NFL season, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will be distributing grants to K-9 units of police and fire departments in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers. The Foundation will also distribute several grants to the Pittsburgh area and will consider a grant to a non-NFL market city in the United States for each playoff game in which the Steelers compete. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invited police and fire departments across the country to submit proposals detailing their needs.

This marks the eighth season that the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has distributed grants to K-9 units. The mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh, PA. Roethlisberger and the Foundation also strive to support Make-A-Wish.

The Foundation distributed $157,600 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2013 NFL season and has distributed in excess of $1.2 million since 2007.

Roswell Chief of Police Rusty Grant said, “The Roswell Police Department is excited to partner with the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and is thankful for the funding for a police K-9. Our police K-9s play an important role in our mission to protect the community.”

In commenting on why the mission of the foundation is so important to him, Roethlisberger said, “We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units. The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

Fans of The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation can support future K-9 grants by purchasing candy on Sarris Candies’ website, (www.SarrisCandiesFundraising.com), using a special purchase code (77-7777). Sarris will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

For more information about the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation or The Giving Back Fund, please contact Jessica Duffaut or visit www.bigben7.com or www.givingback.org.