Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Announces Two K-9 Grants in the Cleveland Area

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Today, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback and Findlay, OH native, Ben Roethlisberger, announced the fourth and fifth grant of the 2014-15 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund. The Foundation will be distributing grants to the Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department near where the Steelers will play the Browns on Sunday, October 12.

The Cleveland Metroparks Rangers plan to use the grant toward safety equipment for their K-9 unit while the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) will apply the grant funds to the purchase and training of a new dog.

During the 2014-15 NFL season, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will be distributing grants to K-9 units of police and fire departments in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers. The Foundation will also distribute several grants to the Pittsburgh area and will consider a grant to a non-NFL market city in the United States for each playoff game in which the Steelers compete. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invited police and fire departments across the country to submit proposals detailing their needs.

This marks the eighth season that the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has distributed grants to K-9 units. The mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh, PA. Roethlisberger and the Foundation also strive to support Make-A-Wish.

The Foundation distributed $157,600 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2013 NFL season and has distributed in excess of $1.2 million since 2007.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority’s Chief of Police Andrés González said, “We are thrilled to receive this grant. It will enhance our operations and improve our delivery of services.”

CMHA CEO and Safety Director Jeffery K. Patterson added, “This grant will significantly contribute to our efforts to provide good law enforcement services to our residents, partners and stakeholders throughout Cuyahoga County.”

In commenting on why the mission of the foundation is so important to him, Roethlisberger said, “We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units. The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

Fans of The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation can support future K-9 grants by purchasing candy on Sarris Candies’ website, (www.SarrisCandiesFundraising.com), using a special purchase code (77-7777). Sarris will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

For more information about the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation or The Giving Back Fund, please contact Stephanie Sandler or visit www.bigben7.com or www.givingback.org.