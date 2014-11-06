Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Announces Two K-9 Grants in the New York Metro Area

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Today, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback and Findlay, OH native, Ben Roethlisberger, announced the sixth and seventh grants of the 2014-15 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund. The Foundation will be distributing grants to the Washington Township Police Department and the Scotch Plains Police Department near where the Steelers will play the Jets on Sunday, November 9.

The grant funds will help the Washington Township Police Department meet unexpected medical expenses for their four-year-old German Shepherd, Arek while the Scotch Plains Police Department will expand their K-9 unit.

During the 2014-15 NFL season, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will be distributing grants to K-9 units of police and fire departments in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers. The Foundation will also distribute several grants to the Pittsburgh area and will consider a grant to a non-NFL market city in the United States for each playoff game in which the Steelers compete. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invited police and fire departments across the country to submit proposals detailing their needs.

This marks the eighth season that the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has distributed grants to K-9 units. The mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh, PA. Roethlisberger and the Foundation also strive to support Make-A-Wish.

The Foundation distributed $157,600 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2013 NFL season and has distributed in excess of $1.2 million since 2007.

Washington Township Police Department’s Deputy Chief Thomas Cicerelle said, “We are so pleased to be a recipient of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, a Foundation that, among other achievements, supports the important work of K-9s in law enforcement. Our K-9 unit provides a unique resource to the community and we are grateful for this funding so our K-9 unit can continue to achieve such positive results. We applaud the work of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation and appreciate their generosity.”

Scotch Plains Chief of Police Brian T. Mahoney said, “We are excited for the opportunity to work with the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund in support of our local K-9 program. Our program has been a tremendous success since its inception and the chance to enhance our efforts at providing safety and security to the people of Scotch Plains. Many thanks go out to Ben and this great organization.”

In commenting on why the mission of the foundation is so important to him, Roethlisberger said, “We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units. The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

Fans of The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation can support future K-9 grants by purchasing candy on Sarris Candies’ website, (www.SarrisCandiesFundraising.com), using a special purchase code (77-7777). Sarris will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

For more information about the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation or The Giving Back Fund, please contact Jessica Duffaut or visit www.bigben7.com or www.givingback.org.