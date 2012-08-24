PoliceGrantsHelp to Keynote at CopTech Forum

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, has announced that two members of its team will be presenting the keynote at the upcoming Fall 2012 CopTech Forum.

CopTech Forum is an invitation-only event for police department technology buyers to meet with providers of all kinds of law enforcement technology, from video to LPR to GIS and more. The event will be held from September 10 – 12, 2012, in Scottsdale, AZ.

This is the 5th time PoliceGrantsHelp has been asked to speak at this industry-leading technology event for Law Enforcement. The PoliceGrantsHelp team of Samantha Dorm, Senior Grant Writer, and Sarah Wilson, Director of the PoliceGrantsHelp program, will be delivering a keynote session focused on the Department of Justice 2013 Strategic Goals and how they relate to upcoming grant programs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet one on one with PoliceGrantsHelp experts after the presentation.

“The CopTech forum is really a unique opportunity for our team to educate and inform both police departments and manufacturers on grants for technology,” said Sarah Wilson. “We are honored to have been asked to present for the 5th time.”

The CopTech Forum employs a unique meeting format. Prior to the event, both parties see profiles of the other and select with whom they would like to meet. Products and services are shown in private conference rooms; there is no exhibit floor.

Law enforcement officers can register for the event here: http://coptechsummit.com/.

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com‘s mission is to provide members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About CopTech

CopTech is a unique invitation-only event that brings together purchasers of police technology with the technologies they’re seeking. CopTech is produced by Eaton Hall Exhibitions a nationally-recognized, award-winning organizer of trade events founded in 1985. For more information contact Michael Gallo at mgallo@EatonHall.com , call (800) 746-9646 x106 or visithttp://coptechsummit.com/.