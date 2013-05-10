PoliceGrantsHelp to Present at GovSec 2013

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, will be presenting an educational session at the upcoming 2013 Government Security Conference and Expo (GovSec).

The annual GovSec Conference will be held from May 13 – 15, 2013, in Washington, DC. The conference helps prepare law enforcement and first responders to address the challenges they face as the first line of defense in protecting the homeland.

PoliceGrantsHelp will be the only session presenting on grants and will focus on homeland security grants. Attendees will learn how to locate grant opportunities for homeland security and prepare successful grant applications for funding. The PoliceGrantsHelp team of Sarah Whelan, Senior Grant Consultant, and Sarah Wilson, Director of the PoliceGrantsHelp program, will be presenting a 60-minute session entitled, Federal Grants for Homeland Security & Law Enforcement. The program is free to all GovSec attendees.

Here are the event details:

Federal Grants for Homeland Security & Law Enforcement

Tuesday, May 14, 2013 – 10:15am–11:15am

The presentation will provide an overview of types of funding and eligible applicants as well as allowable projects, programs, tools and technology. Topics covered will include:

Locating homeland security and justice grant opportunities. Understanding the requirements for federal grant applications and whether your agency is qualified to apply. Recognizing the importance of preparing in advance for federal grant competitions and the data elements that are vital to collect. Being able to develop a winning grant proposal for funding.

“We are honored to support the mission of GovSec and provide complimentary training on the topic of Homeland Security grants,” said Sarah Wilson, Director of the PoliceGrantsHelp program. “Our goal is to help others win grant funding in today’s highly competitive grant world. Homeland security money is out there; agencies just need to know how to get it.”

GovSec 2013 will be held at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. For more information, visit http://govsecinfo.com/Home.aspx.

For more information on PoliceGrantsHelp.com or to get assistance with a grant for your agency, visit www.policegrantshelp.com/about .

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com‘s mission is to provide members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About GovSec featuring TREXPO

GovSec is the nation’s premier event for Government, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement professionals looking for proven strategies and cost effective technology so they can achieve their mission of protecting our communities, critical infrastructures, and key assets.