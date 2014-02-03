Praetorian Group’s Grant Assistance Program Announces $30 Million in Funding Generated

SAN FRANCISCO – The Praetorian Group, Inc., the leading digital media company in the public safety market, has announced that its Grant Assistance program, consisting of PoliceGrantsHelp.com, FireGrantsHelp.com and EMSGrantsHelp.com and a network of grant writers from across the nation, has directly generated more than $30 million in reported funding to Police, Fire and EMS agencies nationwide since the program’s inception in 2009. The news comes after the Grants program had its biggest year yet, directly helping departments receive over $1 million in funding each month in 2013.

The mission of PoliceGrantsHelp, FireGrantsHelp and EMSGrantsHelp is to provide members of the first responder community with a free, comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. The Grants team consists of expert grant writers, all of whom are current and active public safety professionals. During the past four years, these programs have been able to provide more than 20,000 departments with grant assistance and support. On average, Praetorian Group’s Grants program now receives nearly 1,000 department requests for grant assistance each month and has received a total of 28,000 requests since the program began.

“Our mission at Praetorian has always been to help first responders better protect their communities and come home safe and our Grant Assistance program has been an incredible tool for them to get the products, staffing and resources they need,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Group. “Over the past several years, accessing grant funding has become a critical need at the state and local level. The program is a great example of how we’re able to leverage online technology and our deep knowledge of public safety to make a meaningful impact on and give back to the communities we serve.”

PoliceGrantsHelp, FireGrantsHelp and EMSGrantsHelp are the only grant assistance programs that provide the majority of its services free or at low cost to public safety agencies nationwide. Through the program, agencies are able to gain access to funding they may not have been aware of or had not had success in receiving in the past. Overall, the program’s success rate for grant approval is 60% higher than the national average.

“I am proud of the efforts of the Grant Assistance team at Praetorian Group. In just four years, we’ve been able to assist so many public safety agencies that otherwise would not have received funding,” said Sarah Wilson, Founding Director of the Grants program at Praetorian Group. “Our grants sites have become a one stop shop for public safety agencies seeking help with grant projects through federal, state and private grants and we’re honored by the difference they are making for public safety agencies nationwide.”

For more information on Praetorian Group’s Grants programs or to get assistance with a grant for your agency, visit http://www.praetoriangroup.com/giving-back.

About The Praetorian Group

The Praetorian Group is the leading digital media company in the public safety and security market. Our properties are visited by more than 3.5 million public safety professionals every month and count over 1 million first responders as members. Praetorian owns and operates www.PoliceOne.com, www.FireRescue1.com, www.EMS1.com, www.CorrectionsOne.com and www.Military1.com, as well as more than 15 topical public safety websites providing resources ranging from online video to grant assistance. We are deeply committed to providing resources and cutting edge information that help first responders and military personnel stay safer, become better informed and more effectively protect their communities.

For more information on the Praetorian Group, visit www.PraetorianGroup.com.