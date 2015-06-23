Wis. sheriff’s office gets drug drop box

By Chris Mueller

Stevens Point Journal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Residents of Portage County now have a new place to get rid of unwanted, unused or expired medications.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office recently installed a new drop box for medications in the lobby of its office at 1500 Strongs Ave. in Stevens Point. The purpose of the drop box is to give residents a convenient way to dispose of medications and decrease prescription drug abuse, according to a release issued Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

The drop box was acquired with a grant from CVS, a pharmacy chain, and will be accessible at any time day or night, under surveillance by security cameras, according to the release.

Full Story: Sheriff’s Office gets drug drop box