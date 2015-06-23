Wy. PD receives grant for victim services

By Lillian Schrock

Casper-Star Tribune

CASPER, Wy. — Fewer than two months after the Casper Police Department’s former victim services coordinator was sentenced to prison for rape, the agency received a grant to enhance its response to victims.

The organization was chosen as one of three nationally to implement a strategy shown to improve law enforcement’s victim services.

The three-year $300,000 grant funded by the U.S. Department of Justice will allow local police to change their existing victim services practices by participating in more training and educational opportunities.

Full Story: Casper Police Department receives grant for victim services