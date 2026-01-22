‘Beyond the call': S.C. deputy adopts young girl she first met during a call for service

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County sheriff’s deputy has officially adopted a young girl she met while responding to a call, marking the end of a long legal process and the beginning of a new family, KTVU reported.

Deputy Britanie Bratcher met the child in 2023 during a call for service. That encounter, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, happened at exactly the right moment and eventually led Bratcher to pursue adoption.

| DOWNLOAD: How to launch a DFR program

“What began as a call to protect soon became something much deeper,” the sheriff’s office stated, describing Bratcher as a source of “unconditional love, stability and hope.”

The adoption was finalized on Jan. 12, after what officials described as a lengthy and difficult legal journey. In order to protect the child’s privacy, the sheriff’s office has not released her name, age or the circumstances of the original case, according to the report.

Sheriff’s officials praised Bratcher’s actions as an example of service that “went above and beyond the call of law enforcement.”

“Because of her selflessness and love, this very special little girl now has a forever home and will never go without in any way.”