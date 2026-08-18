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Conn. school names gym for slain police officer who once attended there

Northeast Middle School named its gymnasium after Alex Hamzy, the officer who was killed during an ambush in October 2022

August 18, 2026 05:52 PM

By Rachel Suleymanov
Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Northeast Middle School named its gymnasium after Alex Hamzy, the Bristol -native officer who was killed during an ambush in October 2022, according to the school’s principal Daniel Sonstrom.

Hamzy, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, attended Northeast Middle School from sixth to eighth grade in the early 2000’s, Sonstrom said.

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The school hosted a ceremony for the dedication on Saturday, and Hamzy’s niece and two nephews led the Pledge of Allegiance. His wife, sister and father also spoke at the event.

Hamzy was shot and killed after responding to a fake 911 call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Redstone Hill Road, according to Bristol Police Department. He and responding officer, Lt. Dustin DeMonte, were fatally wounded on the scene by two armed brothers.

Sonstrom said Hamzy’s father approached former Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano and asked about naming the school’s gymnasium after his son.

“The building committee wholeheartedly endorsed the idea and we were able to bring the idea to fruition this past Saturday,” Sonstrom said.

Hamzy, who died at 34, served with the Bristol Police Department for eight years. He is survived by his wife, Katie Scott Hamzy ; his parents, Ahmad and Salma Hamzy; his sisters, Donna Hamzy Carroccia and Rania Hamzy Audi; and two nephews, among others.

“Sergeant Hamzy’s upbeat personality, smile, and infectious laugh lifted those around him,” said Bristol police in a Facebook post. “He was also passionate about giving back to the youth in the community, which makes this such a fitting honor.”

This past spring, the gym at Greene Hills School was also dedicated to DeMonte, Sonstrom recalled.

This article contains previous reporting by Hearst Connecticut Media.

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