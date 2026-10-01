IPICD replaces in-person conference with virtual PULSE: Public Safety Innovation Forum

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths (IPICD) has announced it is replacing its annual 2026 in-person conference with PULSE: Public Safety Innovation Forum, a virtual event taking place Nov. 10, 12, 17 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST via Zoom.

Presented in four focused, four-hour sessions, PULSE will feature practitioners, attorneys, researchers and subject matter experts discussing current challenges and developments in public safety. Each session will open with a demonstration of a new public safety product before transitioning to expert-led presentations. Participants may register for individual sessions separately.

Topics will include emerging law enforcement technologies, a restraint system designed to eliminate the need for prone positioning, scientific research on restraint and human performance, legal developments and updates in human factors science.

Attendees will also receive access to IPICD’s new AI-powered Public Safety Lesson Plan Generator, a customizable training resource available at no additional cost to forum attendees through the end of 2026.

According to IPICD, the forum is designed to address an environment in which public safety professionals face increasing scrutiny of decision-making, documentation and incident response. Sessions will focus on research, legal considerations and practical strategies agencies can apply to training and operations.

For complete program information and to register, visit www.ipicd.com.