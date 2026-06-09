Why you’re not getting promoted — and how to change it

By Sergeant Marinus Jorgensen

Feeling unpromotable? Trying to move forward only to be held back repeatedly? The answer may be simpler than most people realize. Sometimes the truth lies within us, and we are reluctant to acknowledge it.

I will use myself as an example, though this applies across departments everywhere. Like many, I believed I was intelligent and knowledgeable in my field. I had put in the time, but I also had a rocky start. I was immature and often leaned into the chaos this job can bring. I enjoyed stirring the pot and pushing back against directives. When the first sergeant position opened, I eagerly applied. After the interviews, I was shocked to learn I was not selected. That disappointment quickly turned into anger and resentment.

A few years later, another opportunity opened, and once again I was not selected. At the time, I told myself I had been overlooked. This time, however, I was a bit older and more mature, so I asked what I needed to do to be promoted. The answer I received was blunt: “You are not professional.” That was difficult to hear. While my initial reaction was frustration, I chose to take a step back and conduct an honest self-assessment.

It did not take long to realize there was truth in that statement. I had not done enough to separate myself in a positive way. I began to shift my mindset. Instead of modeling the behavior of my peers, I started observing the sergeants, particularly one who stood out. He worked alongside his team and led from the front rather than directing from a distance. That example stuck with me.

Change attitude

Change takes time and patience. After 16 years as a frontline officer without promotion, I knew something had to give. The first thing I committed to changing was my attitude. Instead of asking, “Why isn’t my agency doing more for me?” I began asking, “What can I do for the agency?” I adopted the idea of “riding for the brand.” In the Old West, this meant full commitment to the mission, goals and values of the outfit. It meant loyalty, accountability and being a dependable member of the team.

At that time, I could not even recite our agency’s mission statement. That realization was not something I was proud of. I corrected that quickly. I learned it, embraced it and aligned my actions with it. Another promotional opportunity came, and once again I was not selected. This time, however, I did not react with anger. I understood I still had work to do.

Change perception

By this point, I knew I had developed a reputation, and changing that is one of the hardest challenges in this profession. The only way to truly change perception is through consistent behavior over time. Anyone can change for a short period, but lasting change requires sustained effort. I began slowing down my responses, thinking through situations and acting in accordance with policy and professionalism rather than emotion.

I also sought out additional responsibilities. Instead of remaining comfortable, I asked what more I could contribute. Our agency lacked a structured defensive tactics program, so I worked to help build one. Over time, it developed into a strong and effective program. I advocated for increased training hours, and we now provide significantly more annual training. During this period, I became an FTO, joined our response team and pursued multiple instructorships.

I developed a strong interest in constitutional law, recognizing its importance in use-of-force decisions. This led me to become a TASER instructor, less-lethal instructor, cell extraction instructor, use-of-force analyst and PREA investigator. Another round of promotions came, with multiple openings available. Despite my progress, I was not selected.

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Change feedback

Constructive feedback became one of the most valuable tools in my development. I met with the chief deputy and asked what more I could do. His response was simple: “Keep doing what you’re doing.” He informed me I had missed promotion by a single point and noted the significant improvement I had made. That feedback reinforced that I was on the right path.

I continued building on that momentum and became more involved in community-oriented efforts. Programs like Shop with a Cop and charity events provided opportunities to positively represent the agency. Shortly thereafter, I was called into the chief’s office. Like many, I assumed it was for a negative reason. Instead, I was informed that a sergeant position was opening due to retirement, and I was offered the role.

I was told clearly that while I had made significant progress, the expectation moving forward remained high. That accountability was not unexpected, and it reinforced the responsibility that comes with leadership.

Change you

Ultimately, this process begins and ends with the individual. Conduct an honest assessment of your strengths and weaknesses, and dedicate time to improving where needed. Accept that you may not yet be ready, but remain committed to growth. Develop core values such as integrity, accountability, loyalty and perseverance.

Do not hesitate to ask difficult questions, and be prepared to accept honest answers. While it is natural to identify problems within the profession, strive to also present solutions. Individuals who consistently bring solutions become valuable resources within an organization and are often looked to for leadership.

Since being promoted, I have found the role to be one of the most rewarding aspects of my career. I remain committed to being accessible, listening to those I work with and making informed decisions that incorporate input from the team when appropriate. This approach builds trust and encourages open communication.

A leader who does not listen will eventually be surrounded by individuals who have nothing to say.

It starts with you, and it ends with you. Continue striving to improve each day.

About the author

Sergeant Marinus Jorgensen is a 26-year veteran of one of Iowa’s largest law enforcement agencies. He holds a 6th-degree black belt in TaeKwon Do and instructs in nearly every major discipline within his department. He frequently provides training to smaller agencies at no cost.

