BLACKHAWK Defense boot for active law enforcement

The BLACKHAWK!® Defense is designed for active law enforcement. The HydroGuard™ + Breathe Right™ moisture-wicking membrane is waterproof and breathable. The aggressive, elite Vibram® outsole provides maximum traction and stability. An OrthoLite® Insole cushions the foot, and can be removed and washed when needed. The top of the boot is reinforced with polishable action leather. The Defense laces easily with the NATO Lace System.

• WATERPROOF - HydroGuard™+ Breathe Right™ moisture-wicking membrane creates a waterproof, yet breathable, barrier.

• ORTHOLITE® INSOLE- Provides comfort and support, and is removable and washable.

• VIBRAM® RUBBER OUTSOLE- An elite rubber compound outsole made to the highest standards.

