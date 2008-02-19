HAIX Announces NTOA Approval For Newest Boots

HAIX® North America, subsidiary of HAIX® Schuhe Produktions und Vertriebs, GmbH, a prominent German footwear manufacturer, recently obtained NTOA approval on their two newest additions to the HAIX® law enforcement/military line up, the Airpower® P7 High and the Airpower® P9 Desert.

Through NTOA’s (National Tactical Officer’s Association) Member Tested and Recommended Products Program, NTOA field testers put boots through their paces in real life situations. This testing program is designed to provide law enforcement manufacturers with a process by which their products can be field tested and rated independently by the law enforcement community. Products must have an overall average score of 3 out of 5 to receive NTOA Field Tester Recommended status. Sandy Longarzo, marketing manager for HAIX® North America, Inc., stated that “HAIX® considers this to be a valuable testament to the quality of the shoes we manufacture.”



The HAIX® Airpower® P7 High is a 9” all leather multi-purpose tactical/patrol boot which features the HAIX® built in Arch Support System. A waterproof yet breathable boot that is lightweight with nonslip nitrile soles that are self cleaning, antistatic, non-marking and shock absorbent. This boot was recently approved for use by the New York State Police.



The HAIX® Airpower® P9 Desert is an 8 1/4 “ combination suede and nylon fabric waterproof boot. Anatomically formed and lightweight, the boot features the built in Arch Support System and built in leather reinforcement on both sides of the arch as well as additional leather reinforcement on each inside leg.



The HAIX® Airpower® P7 High and Airpower® P9 Desert were on display at the Shot Show in Las Vegas, February 2-5, 2008.