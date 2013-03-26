HAIX® is Partnering with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2013 Race Season

Lexington, Ky. - HAIX®, a leading manufacturer of innovative and high quality fire fighting, rescue, law enforcement, hunting, and forestry footwear is proud to announce it’s affiliation with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) for the 2013 Indycar racing season.

As an Associate Sponsor for the SPM team, all SPM employees will put the Black Eagle® Athletic 10 Low through its paces. “We were looking for an opportunity to showcase the Black Eagle® product line’s durability and comfort under extreme conditions, and SPM’s crew works in an environment where a high performance shoe is crucial,” states Mark Laigle, Regional Sales Manager for HAIX®.

With its advanced running shoe technology in combination with its waterproof GORETEX® liner, the Black Eagle® line is built to absorb energy, stabilize the foot, and provide excellent grip on varied surfaces. All while keeping the feet dry and comfortable.

“In our sport, safety is critical, and we believe HAIX® provides a great product for everyone on the team, whether they work in the shop or over the wall,” Schmidt said. “HAIX® is a brand new sponsor for our team, and we are happy to bring them to the IZOD IndyCar Series for the first time.”

About HAIX®:

HAIX® is a producer of functional and innovative footwear. Our high-tech products fulfill the highest requirements regarding function, quality, comfort, and design. HAIX® is committed to providing the market with the best footwear for the fire services, rescue, law enforcement, hunting and forestry industries. HAIX® boots are German engineered like no other boot in the world.