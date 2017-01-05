The BLACKHAWK!® V3 boot’s quality construction starts from the ground up with an elite, aggressive Vibram® outsole that maximizes traction. An OrthoLite® Insole cushions the foot, and can be removed and washed when needed. A HydroGuard™ + Breathe Right™ moisture-wicking membrane is both waterproof and breathable. The V3 goes on and off easily with the NATO Lace System. Plus there’s room to store small gear, such as a knife, in the Lycra® Lateral Pocket.

• WATERPROOF- HydroGuard™+ Breathe Right™ moisture-wicking membrane creates a waterproof, yet breathable, barrier.

• ORTHOLITE® INSOLE- Provides comfort and support, and is removable and washable.

• VIBRAM® RUBBER OUTSOLE- An elite rubber compound outsole made to the highest standards.

The BLACKHAWK!® Defense is a military-grade boot, that is AR 670-1 Compliant. The aggressive, elite Vibram® outsole provides maximum traction and stability. An OrthoLite® Insole cushions the foot, and can be removed and washed when needed. The top of the boot is reinforced by lightweight 1000 Denier Padded DWR Nylon. The Defense laces easily with a NATO Lace System.

• AR 670-1 COMPLIANT - Conforms with updated U.S. Army AR 670-1 uniform appearance code.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand. For news and information visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.