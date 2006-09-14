INTAPOL’s Law & Order Patrol Boot Given Patent Pending from U.S. Patent Office

INTAPOL Industries announced their new Law & Order Patrol Boot was given a Patent Pending from The U.S. Patent Office. The boot is designed exclusively for the motorcycle and mounted police officer and is manufactured in a way that prevents the approximate 13” shaft of the boot from sagging down around the ankle of the boot. The Patrol Boot has two models one of which has a zipper in the rear seam for ease of pulling on or off. The regular sells for $199.99 and the zipper version sell for $269.99 and can be purchase online from www.intapol.com.